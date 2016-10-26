NUXT_E1001
Composable called outside Nuxt context.
E1001
A composable that needs the Nuxt instance (
useNuxtApp(),
useRoute(),
useFetch(), …) ran outside a plugin, Nuxt hook, route middleware, or Vue
setup(). The most common trigger is calling it inside an async callback (
setTimeout,
.then(), after an
await) where the context has been lost.
Resolution
Call the composable synchronously at the top of
setup() / a plugin / middleware and reuse the captured result later. For server-side async work, wrap the call with
nuxtApp.runWithContext().