NUXT_E1001

E1001

A composable that needs the Nuxt instance ( useNuxtApp() , useRoute() , useFetch() , …) ran outside a plugin, Nuxt hook, route middleware, or Vue setup() . The most common trigger is calling it inside an async callback ( setTimeout , .then() , after an await ) where the context has been lost.

Call the composable synchronously at the top of setup() / a plugin / middleware and reuse the captured result later. For server-side async work, wrap the call with nuxtApp.runWithContext() .