NUXT_E6001
Missing Unhead instance.
E6001
A head composable such as
useHead() was called without an active Unhead instance. This happens when it runs outside a valid Nuxt context, for example in a detached async callback after the Nuxt instance is no longer available.
Resolution
Call head composables synchronously inside a component
setup(), a Nuxt plugin, or route middleware. If you need them after an
await, capture the Nuxt context first:
const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp()
await someAsyncWork()
nuxtApp.runWithContext(() => useHead({ title: 'Late title' }))