NUXT_E6001

Missing Unhead instance.

E6001

A head composable such as useHead() was called without an active Unhead instance. This happens when it runs outside a valid Nuxt context, for example in a detached async callback after the Nuxt instance is no longer available.

Resolution

Call head composables synchronously inside a component setup(), a Nuxt plugin, or route middleware. If you need them after an await, capture the Nuxt context first:

const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp()
await someAsyncWork()
nuxtApp.runWithContext(() => useHead({ title: 'Late title' }))
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