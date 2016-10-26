NUXT_E4016

E4016

The current route matches a nested page, but the parent page component does not render <NuxtPage /> . Vue Router can only display a child page inside its parent's <NuxtPage /> outlet, so the child page is never shown.

This happens with a directory structure like the following, when parent.vue does not contain <NuxtPage /> :

Directory Structure - | pages/ --- | parent/ ------ | child.vue --- | parent.vue

Add <NuxtPage /> to the parent page component so the child route can render inside it. If you did not intend to create a nested route, restructure your pages/ directory so the page no longer has child routes.