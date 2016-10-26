NUXT_E4016
A nested page cannot be displayed because its parent page does not render <NuxtPage />.
E4016
The current route matches a nested page, but the parent page component does not render
<NuxtPage />. Vue Router can only display a child page inside its parent's
<NuxtPage /> outlet, so the child page is never shown.
This happens with a directory structure like the following, when
parent.vue does not contain
<NuxtPage />:
Directory Structure
-| pages/
---| parent/
------| child.vue
---| parent.vue
Resolution
Add
<NuxtPage /> to the parent page component so the child route can render inside it. If you did not intend to create a nested route, restructure your
pages/ directory so the page no longer has child routes.