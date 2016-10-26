NUXT_E4016

A nested page cannot be displayed because its parent page does not render <NuxtPage />.

E4016

The current route matches a nested page, but the parent page component does not render <NuxtPage />. Vue Router can only display a child page inside its parent's <NuxtPage /> outlet, so the child page is never shown.

This happens with a directory structure like the following, when parent.vue does not contain <NuxtPage />:

Directory Structure
-| pages/
---| parent/
------| child.vue
---| parent.vue

Resolution

Add <NuxtPage /> to the parent page component so the child route can render inside it. If you did not intend to create a nested route, restructure your pages/ directory so the page no longer has child routes.

Read more in Docs > Guide > Directory Structure > Pages#nested Routes.
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