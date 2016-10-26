NUXT_E4012

Failed to parse island response.

E4012

Nuxt could not parse the response returned when rendering a server component (island). This usually means the server component endpoint returned something other than the expected island payload, such as an error page or malformed HTML.

Resolution

Check the server component for errors that would prevent it from rendering, and confirm the island endpoint returns a valid response. Inspect the network response for the island request to see what the server actually returned.

Read more in Docs > Guide > Directory Structure > Components#server Components.
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