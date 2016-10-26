NUXT_E4012
Failed to parse island response.
E4012
Nuxt could not parse the response returned when rendering a server component (island). This usually means the server component endpoint returned something other than the expected island payload, such as an error page or malformed HTML.
Resolution
Check the server component for errors that would prevent it from rendering, and confirm the island endpoint returns a valid response. Inspect the network response for the island request to see what the server actually returned.