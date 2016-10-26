NUXT_B5004
External config file not supported
B5004
Nuxt found a standalone
vite.config or
webpack.config file next to your
nuxt.config. Nuxt manages the bundler internally and ignores these files, so they are usually leftovers from a migration or a copied non-Nuxt project.
Resolution
Move the configuration into
nuxt.config under the matching key, then delete the external file:
vite.config: use the
vitekey
webpack.config: use the
webpackkey
nitro.config: use the
nitrokey
postcss.config: use the
postcsskey
export default defineNuxtConfig({
vite: {
// your Vite config here
},
})