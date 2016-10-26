NUXT_B5004

External config file not supported

B5004

Nuxt found a standalone vite.config or webpack.config file next to your nuxt.config. Nuxt manages the bundler internally and ignores these files, so they are usually leftovers from a migration or a copied non-Nuxt project.

Resolution

Move the configuration into nuxt.config under the matching key, then delete the external file:

  • vite.config: use the vite key
  • webpack.config: use the webpack key
  • nitro.config: use the nitro key
  • postcss.config: use the postcss key
export default defineNuxtConfig({
  vite: {
    // your Vite config here
  },
})
Read more in Docs > Getting Started > Configuration.
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