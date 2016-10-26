NUXT_B5004

B5004

Nuxt found a standalone vite.config or webpack.config file next to your nuxt.config . Nuxt manages the bundler internally and ignores these files, so they are usually leftovers from a migration or a copied non-Nuxt project.

Move the configuration into nuxt.config under the matching key, then delete the external file:

vite.config : use the vite key

: use the key webpack.config : use the webpack key

: use the key nitro.config : use the nitro key

: use the key postcss.config : use the postcss key

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { vite : { // your Vite config here }, } )