Nuxt 4.3 brings powerful new features for layouts, caching, and developer experience – plus significant performance improvements under the hood.
Early this month, I opened a discussion to find out how the upgrade had gone from v3 to v4. I was really pleased to hear how well it had gone for most people.
Having said that, we're committed to making sure no one gets left behind. And so we will continue to provide security updates and critical bug fix releases beyond the previously announced end-of-life date of January 31, 2026, meaning Nuxt v3 will meet its end-of-life on July 31, 2026.
We're closer than ever to the releases of Nuxt v5 and Nitro v3. In the coming weeks, the
main branch of the Nuxt repository will begin receiving initial commits for Nuxt 5. However, it's still business as usual.
main branch
4.x and
3.x branches
Keep an eye out on the Upgrade Guide – we'll be adding details about how you can already start migrating your projects to prepare for Nuxt v4 with
future.compatibilityVersion: 5.
But that's enough about the future. We have a lot of good things for you today!
First, you can now set layouts directly in route rules using the new
appLayout property (#31092). This provides a centralized, declarative way to manage layouts across your application without scattering
definePageMeta calls throughout your pages.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
'/admin/**': { appLayout: 'admin' },
'/dashboard/**': { appLayout: 'dashboard' },
'/auth/**': { appLayout: 'minimal' }
}
})
This might be useful for:
setPageLayout improvements below.
Payload extraction now works with ISR (incremental static regeneration), SWR (stale-while-revalidate) and cache
routeRules (#33467). Previously, only pre-rendered pages could generate
_payload.json files.
This means:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
'/products/**': {
isr: 3600, // Revalidate every hour
}
}
})
Related to the above, payload extraction now also works in development mode (#30784). This makes it easier to test and debug payload behavior without needing to run a production build.
nitro.static set to
true, or for individual pages which have
isr,
swr,
prerender or
cache route rules.
When extending Nuxt layers, you can now disable specific modules that you don't need (#33883). Just pass
false to the module's options:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
extends: ['../shared-layer'],
// disable @nuxt/image from layer
image: false,
})
Route groups (folders wrapped in parentheses like
(protected)/) are now exposed in page meta (#33460). This makes it easy to check which groups a route belongs to in middleware or anywhere you have access to the route.
<script setup lang="ts">
// This page's meta will include: { groups: ['protected'] }
useRoute().meta.groups
</script>
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to) => {
if (to.meta.groups?.includes('protected') && !isAuthenticated()) {
return navigateTo('/login')
}
})
This provides a clean, convention-based approach to route-level authorization without needing to add
definePageMeta to every protected page.
setPageLayout🎨 Layout Props with
The
setPageLayout composable now accepts a second parameter to pass props to your layout (#33805):
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to) => {
setPageLayout('admin', {
sidebar: true,
theme: 'dark'
})
})
<script setup lang="ts">
defineProps<{
sidebar?: boolean
theme?: 'light' | 'dark'
}>()
</script>
#server Alias🔧
A new
#server alias provides clean imports within your server directory (#33870), similar to how
#shared works:
// Before: relative path hell
import { helper } from '../../../../utils/helper'
// After: clean and predictable
import { helper } from '#server/utils/helper'
The alias includes import protection – you can't accidentally import
#server code from client or shared contexts.
The development error overlay introduced in Nuxt 4.2 is now draggable and can be minimized (#33695). You can:
This is a quality-of-life improvement when you're iterating on fixes and don't want the overlay blocking your view.
Module authors can now use async functions when adding build plugins (#33619):
export default defineNuxtModule({
async setup() {
// Lazy load only when actually needed
addVitePlugin(() => import('my-cool-plugin').then(r => r.default()))
// No need to load webpack plugin if using Vite
addWebpackPlugin(() => import('my-cool-plugin/webpack').then(r => r.default()))
}
})
This enables true lazy loading of build plugins, avoiding unnecessary code loading when plugins aren't needed.
This release includes several performance optimizations for faster builds:
nuxt:ssr-styles plugin is now significantly faster (#33862, #33865)
rou3, removing the need for
radix3 in the client bundle and eliminating app manifest fetches (#33920)
The
inlineStyles feature now works with webpack and rspack builders (#33966), not just Vite. This enables critical CSS inlining for better Core Web Vitals regardless of your bundler choice.
statusCode →
status,
statusMessage →
statusText
In preparation for Nitro v3 and H3 v2, we're moving to use Web API naming conventions (#33912). The old properties still work but are deprecated in advance of v5:
- throw createError({ statusCode: 404, statusMessage: 'Not Found' })
+ throw createError({ status: 404, statusText: 'Not Found' })
Notable fixes in this release:
key attribute (#33958, #33963)
useCookie unsafe number parsing during decode (#34007)
NuxtPage not re-rendering when nested
NuxtLayout has layouts disabled (#34078)
allowArbitraryExtensions by default in TypeScript config (#34084)
noUncheckedIndexedAccess to server tsconfig for safer typing (#33985)
noUncheckedIndexedAccess in the Nitro server TypeScript config improves type safety but may surface new type errors in your server code. This change was necessary because Nuxt's app context performs type checks on server routes (learn more).While we recommend keeping this enabled for better type safety, you can disable it if needed:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
typescript: {
tsConfig: {
compilerOptions: {
noUncheckedIndexedAccess: false
}
}
}
}
})
Alongside v4.3.0, we're releasing Nuxt v3.21.0 with many of the same improvements backported to the 3.x branch. This release includes:
setPageLayout,
#server alias, draggable error overlay, and more
false
useCookie number parsing, head component deduplication, and more
Our recommendation for upgrading is to run:
npx nuxt upgrade --dedupe
# or, if you are upgrading to v3.21
npx nuxt@latest upgrade --dedupe --channel=v3
This will deduplicate your lockfile and help ensure you pull in updates from other dependencies that Nuxt relies on, particularly in the unjs ecosystem.
Thank you to all of the many contributors to this release! 💚