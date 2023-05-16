Vue 3.3 has been released, with lots of exciting features, particularly around type support.

new defineOptions macro

macro 'generic' components

typed slots and using external types in defineProps

... and more

This also brings a significant improvement to data fetching when navigating between nested pages ( #20777 ), thanks to @antfu and @baiwusanyu-c .

Read the full release announcement for more details.

We've been working on lots of improvements to Nitro and these have landed already in Nitro v2.4 - you may already have this upgrade, which contains a lot of bug fixes, updates to the module worker format for Cloudflare, Vercel KV support and more.

One note: if you're deploying to Vercel or Netlify and want to benefit from incremental static regeneration, you should now update your route rules:

routeRules: { - - '/blog/**': { swr: 3000 }, + + '/blog/**': { isr: 3000 }, }

Read the full release notes.

Rich JSON payload serialisation is now enabled by default ( #19205 , #20770 ). This is both faster and allows serialising complex objects in the payload passed from the Nuxt server to client (and also when extracting payload data for prerendered sites).

This now means that various rich JS types are supported out-of-the-box: regular expressions, dates, Map and Set and BigInt as well as NuxtError - and Vue-specific objects like ref , reactive , shallowRef and shallowReactive .

You can find an example in our test suite.

This is all possible due to Rich-Harris/devalue#58 . For a long time, Nuxt has been using our own fork of devalue owing to issues serialising Errors and other non-POJO objects, but we now have transitioned back to the original.

You can even register your own custom types with a new object-syntax Nuxt plugin:

plugins/custom-payload-type.ts export default definePayloadPlugin ( () => { definePayloadReducer ( ' BlinkingText ' , data => data === ' <original-blink> ' && ' _ ' ) definePayloadReviver ( ' BlinkingText ' , () => ' <revivified-blink> ' ) } )

You can read more about how this works here .

This feature should be considered highly experimental, but thanks to some great work from @huang-julien we now support interactive content within server components via slots ( #20284 ).

You can follow the server component roadmap at #19772 .

You can now configure fully typed, per-environment overrides in your nuxt.config.ts :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { $production : { routeRules : { ' /** ' : { isr : true } } }, $development : { // } } )

If you're authoring layers, you can also use the $meta key to provide metadata that you or the consumers of your layer might use.

Read more about per-environment overrides .

You can benefit from fully typed routing within your Nuxt app via this experimental integration with unplugin-vue-router - thanks to some great work from @posva !

Out of the box, this will enable typed usage of navigateTo , <NuxtLink> , router.push() and more.

You can even get typed params within a page by using const route = useRoute('route-name') .

Enable this feature directly in your nuxt.config.ts :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { typedPages : true } } )

We now have full support within Nuxt for the bundler strategy of module resolution .

We would recommend adopting this if possible. It has type support for subpath exports, for example, but more exactly matches the behaviour of build tools like Vite and Nuxt than Node16 resolution.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { typescript : { tsConfig : { compilerOptions : { moduleResolution : ' bundler ' } } } } )

This turns on TypeScript's ability to 'follow' Node subpath exports. For example, if a library has a subpath export like mylib/path that is mapped to mylib/dist/path.mjs then the types for this can be pulled in from mylib/dist/path.d.ts rather than requiring the library author to create mylib/path.d.ts .

We plan to improve clarity within your IDE between the 'nitro' and 'vue' part of your app, we've shipped the first part of this via a separate generated tsconfig.json for your ~/server directory ( #20559 ).

You can use by adding an additional ~/server/tsconfig.json with the following content:

{ " extends " : " ../.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json " }

Although right now these values won't be respected when type checking ( nuxi typecheck ), you should get better type hints in your IDE.

Although we have not typed or documented the build.extend hook from Nuxt 2, we have been calling it within the webpack builder. We are now explicitly deprecating this and will remove it in a future minor version.

As usual, our recommendation for upgrading is to run:

npx nuxi upgrade --force

This will refresh your lockfile as well, and ensures that you pull in updates from other dependencies that Nuxt relies on, particularly in the unjs ecosystem.

Read the full release note on https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt/releases/tag/v3.5.0