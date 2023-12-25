A very merry Christmas to you and yours from all Nuxters involved in this release! 🎁🎄

We have lots of features packed into v3.9 and can't wait for you to try them out.

This release comes with Vite 5 and Rollup 4 support. Module authors may need to check to ensure that any vite plugins you're creating are compatible with these latest releases.

This comes with a whole host of great improvements and bug fixes - check out the Vite changelog for more info.

This release is tested with the latest Vue 3.4 release candidate, and has the necessary configuration to take advantage of new features in Vue 3.4 , including debugging hydration errors in production (just set debug: true ) in your Nuxt config.

👉 To take advantage, just update your vue version once v3.4 is released, or try out the release candidate today:

package.json { " dependencies " : { " nuxt " : " 3.9.0 " , " vue " : " 3.4.0-rc.1 " , " vue-router " : " latest " } }

This is a highly-experimental update, but it's now possible to play around with interactive components within Nuxt server components. You'll need to enable this new feature additionally to component islands:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { componentIslands : { selectiveClient : true } } } )

Now, within a server component, you can specify components to hydrate by using the nuxt-client directive:

components/SomeComponent.server.vue < NuxtLink : to = "/ " nuxt-client / >

We're pretty excited about this one - so do let us know how you're using it! 🙏

We now use Vite's new AST-aware 'define' to perform more accurate replacements on server-side code, meaning code like this will no longer throw an error:

app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > if (document) { console . log ( document . querySelector ( ' div ' )) } </ script >

This hasn't been possible until now because we haven't wanted to run the risk of accidentally replacing normal words like document within non-JS parts of your apps. But Vite's new define functionality is powered by esbuild and is syntax-aware, so we feel confident in enabling this functionality. Nevertheless, you can opt out if you need to:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { hooks : { ' vite:extendConfig ' ( config ) { delete config . define !. document } } } )

We now have a new hook-based system for <NuxtLoadingIndicator> , including a useLoadingIndicator composable that lets you control/stop/start the loading state. You can also hook into page:loading:start and page:loading:end if you prefer.

Sometimes you only want to run code once, no matter how many times you load a page - and you don't want to run it again on the client if it ran on the server.

For this, we have a new utility: callOnce ( #24787 ).

app.vue < script setup > const websiteConfig = useState ( ' config ' ) await callOnce ( async () => { console . log ( ' This will only be logged once ' ) websiteConfig . value = await $fetch ( ' https://my-cms.com/api/website-config ' ) } ) </ script >

Note that this utility is context-aware so it must be called in component setup function or Nuxt plugin, as with other Nuxt composables.

Read more in Docs > API > Utils > Call Once .

For a while now, errors returned by useAsyncData and useFetch have been typed pretty generically as Error . We've significantly improved the type possibilities for them to make them more accurate in terms of what you'll actually receive. (We normalise errors with the h3 createError utility under the hood, so they can be serialised from server to client, for example.)

We've tried to implement the type change in a backwards compatible way, but you might notice that you need to update the generic if you're manually configuring the generics for these composables. See ( #24396 ) for more information, and do let us know if you experience any issues.

We've taken some time in this release to make some minor performance improvements, so you should notice some things are a bit faster. This is an ongoing project and we have ideas for improving initial load time of the Nuxt dev server.

As usual, our recommendation for upgrading is to run:

npx nuxi upgrade

Read the full release notes of Nuxt v3.9.0 .

Thank you for reading this far! We hope you enjoy the new release. Please do let us know if you have any feedback or issues.

Happy Nuxting ✨