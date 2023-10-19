Just to remind you, we're now using the new Nuxt CLI which is now versioned separately.
nuxi module add <module-name>
Nuxt DevTools v1.0.0 is out and we now think it's ready to be shipped as a direct dependency of Nuxt.
<NuxtImg> and
<NuxtPicture> first-class built-in components.
We now auto-installing
@nuxt/image the first time that they are used (#23717).
@nuxt/image if you're using images in your site; it can apply optimisations to make your site more performant.
We now support scanning layouts within subfolders in
~/layouts in the same way as we do with
~/components.
|File
|Layout name
|~/layouts/desktop/default.vue
|'desktop-default'
|~/layouts/desktop-base/base.vue
|'desktop-base'
|~/layouts/desktop/index.vue
|'desktop'
We now support a built-in app manifest (see PR #21641), which generates a manifest at
/_nuxt/builds/meta/<buildId>.json.
It enables loading payloads only for prerendered routes, if a site is generated with
nuxt generate, preventing 404s in the console.
It also enables client-side route rules. Only
redirect route rules is supported for now; they will now redirect when performing client-side navigation.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
'/about': { redirect: '/about-us' }
}
})
<template>
<div>
<!-- Will be redirected to /about-us on client-side -->
<NuxtLink to="/about">About</NuxtLink>
</div>
</template>
/_nuxt/builds/latest.json.
experimental.appManifest to
false in your
nuxt.config.ts file.
We now define a 'scope' for Nuxt composables executed in plugins (#23667), which allows running synchronous cleanup before navigating away from your site, using the Vue
onScopeDispose lifecycle method.
We also now support native async context for the Vue composition API (#23526). In case you're unaware, we support native async context on Node and Bun, enabled with
experimental.asyncContext.
If you experience issues with
Nuxt instance unavailable, enabling this option may solve your issues:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
asyncContext: true
}
})
You can define your own
<NuxtLink> components with the
defineNuxtLink utility.
Today, you can cutomize the options for the built-in
<NuxtLink>, directly in your
nuxt.config.ts file (#23724).
This can enable you to enforce trailing slash behaviour across your entire site, for example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
nuxtLink: {
activeClass: 'nuxt-link-active',
trailingSlash: 'append'
}
}
}
})
We have two very significant new features for
useAsyncData and
useFetch:
deep: false to prevent deep reactivity on the
data object returned from these composables (#23600). It should be a performance improvement if you are returning large arrays or objects. The object will still update when refetched; it just won't trigger reactive effects if you change a property deep within the
data.
getCachedData option to handle custom caching for these composables (#20747)
<script setup>
const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp()
const { data } = await useAsyncData(() => { /* fetcher */ }, {
// this will not refetch if the key exists in the payload
getCachedData: key => nuxtApp.payload.static[key] ?? nuxtApp.payload.data[key]
})
</script>
We also support configuring some default values for these composables in an app-wide way (#23725):
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
useAsyncData: {
deep: false
},
useFetch: {
retry: false,
retryDelay: 100,
retryStatusCodes: [500],
timeout: 100
}
}
}
})
We now more carefully load layer plugins (#22889 and #23148) and middleware (#22925 and #23552) in the order of the layers, always loading your own plugins and middleware last. This should mean you can rely on utilities that layers may inject.
And probably one of the most significant changes - if you are using remote layers we now clone these within your
node_modules/ folder (#109) so layers can use dependencies with your project. See
c12 release notes for full details.
Every commit to the
main branch of Nuxt is automatically deployed to a new release, for easier testing before releases. We've renamed this from the 'edge release channel' to the 'nightly release channel' to avoid confusion with edge deployments. And probably also with Microsoft Edge (though I haven't heard that anyone was confused with that one!)
nuxt3 is now
nuxt-nightly
nuxi-edge is now
nuxi-nightly
@nuxt/kit-edge is now
@nuxt/kit-nightly
Nitro v2.7 has been released with lots of improvements and bug fixes.
fetch supported in Node 18+ (#1724). So if possible, we'd recommend you update your Node version to at least 18.
Vue requires that type imports be explicit (so that the Vue compiler can correctly optimise and resolve type imports for props and so on). See core Vue
tsconfig.json.
We've therefore taken the decision to turn on
verbatimModuleSyntax by default in Nuxt projects, which will throw a type error if types are imported without an explicit
type import. To resolve it you will need to update your imports:
- import { someFunction, SomeOptions } from 'some-library'
+ import { someFunction } from 'some-library'
+ import type { SomeOptions } from 'some-library'
You may also encounter modules in the Nuxt ecosystem that need to be updated; please open an issue for those modules. I'm also very happy to help if you're encountering any problems with this, if you're a module author. Just tag me and I'll take a look.
If for whatever reason you need to undo this change in your project you can set the following configuration:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
typescript: {
tsConfig: {
compilerOptions: {
verbatimModuleSyntax: false
}
}
}
})
However, we'd recommend only doing that temporarily, as Vue does need this option to be set for best results.
As usual, our recommendation for upgrading is to run:
npx nuxi upgrade
Thank you for reading this far! We hope you enjoy the new release. Please do let us know if you have any feedback or issues.
Happy Nuxting ✨