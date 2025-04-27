A major reorganization of Nuxt's data fetching layer brings significant improvements to
useAsyncData and
useFetch.
Although we have aimed to maintain backward compatibility and put breaking changes behind the
experimental.granularCachedData flag (disabled by default), we recommend testing your application thoroughly after upgrading. You can also disable
experimental.purgeCachedData to revert to the previous behavior if you are relying on cached data being available indefinitely after components using
useAsyncData are unmounted.
All calls to
useAsyncData or
useFetch with the same key now share the underlying refs, ensuring consistency across your application:
<!-- ComponentA.vue -->
<script setup>
const { data: users, pending } = useAsyncData('users', fetchUsers)
</script>
<!-- ComponentB.vue -->
<script setup>
// This will reference the same data state as ComponentA
const { data: users, status } = useAsyncData('users', fetchUsers)
// When either component refreshes the data, both will update consistently
</script>
This solves various issues where components could have inconsistent data states.
You can now use computed refs, plain refs, or getter functions as keys:
const userId = ref('123')
const { data: user } = useAsyncData(
computed(() => `user-${userId.value}`),
() => fetchUser(userId.value)
)
// Changing the userId will automatically trigger a new data fetch
// and clean up the old data if no other components are using it
userId.value = '456'
Multiple components watching the same data source will now trigger only a single data fetch when dependencies change:
// In multiple components:
const { data } = useAsyncData(
'users',
() => $fetch(`/api/users?page=${route.query.page}`),
{ watch: [() => route.query.page] }
)
// When route.query.page changes, only one fetch operation will occur
// All components using this key will update simultaneously
<NuxtTime> - A new component for safe time display
We've added a new
<NuxtTime> component for SSR-safe time display, which resolves hydration mismatches when working with dates (#31876):
<template>
<NuxtTime :datetime="Date.now()" />
</template>
The component accepts multiple time formats and gracefully handles both client and server rendering.
<NuxtErrorBoundary>Enhanced
The
<NuxtErrorBoundary> component has been converted to a Single File Component and now exposes
error and
clearError from the component - as well as in the error slot types, giving you greater ability to handle errors in your templates and via
useTemplateRef (#31847):
<NuxtErrorBoundary @error="handleError">
<template #error="{ error, clearError }">
<div>
<p>{{ error.message }}</p>
<button @click="clearError">Try again</button>
</div>
</template>
<!-- Content that might error -->
<MyComponent />
</NuxtErrorBoundary>
<NuxtLink> now accepts a
trailingSlash prop, giving you more control over URL formatting (#31820):
<NuxtLink to="/about" trailing-slash>About</NuxtLink>
<!-- Will render <a href="/about/"> -->
You can now customize the loading indicator with new props directly on the component (#31532):
hideDelay: Controls how long to wait before hiding the loading bar
resetDelay: Controls how long to wait before resetting loading indicator state
<template>
<NuxtLoadingIndicator :hide-delay="500" :reset-delay="300" />
</template>
The Nuxt documentation is now available as an npm package! You can install
@nuxt/docs to access the raw markdown and YAML content used to build the documentation website (#31353).
We've added several warnings to help catch common mistakes:
runtimeConfig.app namespace #31774
definePageMeta is used more than once in a file #31634
Module authors will be happy to know:
experimental.enforceModuleCompatibility allows Nuxt to throw an error when a module is loaded that isn't compatible with it (#31657). It will be enabled by default in Nuxt v4.
addComponentExports #27155
Several performance improvements have been made:
tinyglobby for faster file globbing #31668
.data directory from type-checking for faster builds #31738
purgeCachedData check #31785
Our recommendation for upgrading is to run:
npx nuxi@latest upgrade --dedupe
This refreshes your lockfile and pulls in all the latest dependencies that Nuxt relies on, especially from the unjs ecosystem.
A huge thank you to everyone who's been a part of this release. ❤️