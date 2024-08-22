We now support naming directories with parentheses/brackets to organise your routes without affecting the path.

For example:

Directory structure - | pages/ --- | index.vue --- | ( marketing ) / ----- | about.vue ----- | contact.vue

This will produce / , /about and /contact pages in your app. The marketing group is ignored for purposes of your URL structure.

Read more in the original PR .

It's now possible for server component islands to manipulate the head, such as by adding SEO metadata when rendering.

Read more in #27987 .

We now support custom prefetch triggers for NuxtLink ( #27846 ).

For example:

pages/index.vue < template > < div > < NuxtLink prefetch-on = " interaction " > This will prefetch when hovered or when it gains focus </ NuxtLink > <!-- note that you probably don't want both enabled! --> < NuxtLink :prefetch-on = " { visibility: true, interaction: true } " > This will prefetch when hovered/focus - or when it becomes visible </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template >

It's also possible to enable/disable these globally for your app and override them per link.

For example:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { experimental : { defaults : { nuxtLink : { prefetch : true , prefetchOn : { visibility : false , interaction : true } } } } } )

When running with node --enable-source-maps , you may have noticed that the source maps for the Vue files in your server build pointed to the Vite build output (something like .nuxt/dist/server/_nuxt/index-O15BBwZ3.js ).

Now, even after your Nitro build, your server source maps will reference your original source files ( #28521 ).

Note that one of the easiest ways of improving your build performance is to turn off source maps if you aren't using them, which you can do easily in your nuxt.config.ts :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { sourcemap : { server : false , client : true , }, } )

In the run-up to Nuxt v4, we're working on adding some key functionality for module authors, including a new isNuxtMajorVersion utility where required ( #27579 ) and better inferred typing for merged module options using the new defineNuxtModule().with() method ( #27520 ).

We no longer warn when using data fetching composables in middleware ( #28604 ) and we warn when user components' names begin with Lazy ( #27838 ).

For a while, in the Vue ecosystem, we've been augmenting @vue/runtime-core to add custom properties and more to vue . However, this inadvertently breaks the types for projects that augment vue - which is now the officially recommended and documented way to augment these interfaces (for example, ComponentCustomProperties , GlobalComponents and so on ).

This means all libraries must update their code (or it will break the types of libraries that augment vue instead).

We've updated our types in Nuxt along these lines but you may experience issues with the latest vue-router when used with libraries which haven't yet done so.

Please create an issue with a reproduction - I'll happily help create a PR to resolve in the upstream library in question. Or you may be able to work around the issue by creating a declarations.d.ts in the root of your project with the following code ( credit to @BobbieGoede ):

declarations.d.ts import type { ComponentCustomOptions as _ComponentCustomOptions , ComponentCustomProperties as _ComponentCustomProperties , } from ' vue ' ; declare module ' @vue/runtime-core ' { interface ComponentCustomProperties extends _ComponentCustomProperties {} interface ComponentCustomOptions extends _ComponentCustomOptions {} }

As usual, our recommendation for upgrading is to run:

npx nuxi@latest upgrade --force

This will refresh your lockfile as well, and ensures that you pull in updates from other dependencies that Nuxt relies on, particularly in the unjs ecosystem.

Read the full release notes of Nuxt v3.13.0 . Read the full release notes of Nuxt

A huge thank you to everyone who's been a part of this release - you are the ones who make Nuxt possible. ❤️

Don't hesitate to let us know if you have any feedback or issues! 🙏