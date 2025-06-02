Roadmap to v4

We originally planned Nuxt 4 for June 2024, but things don't always go according to plan. I think it's appropriate to take a different approach:
👉 Nuxt 4 entered Release Candidate (RC) stage on July 8, 2025, with a stable release coming soon. Nuxt 5 will come later once Nitro v3 is ready.
Honestly, in hindsight I think we should have shipped Nuxt v4 last year. It would have aligned better with our once-a-year plan for careful major releases.
On the other hand, it has allowed time for testing across countless projects, by opting in to Nuxt 4 breaking changes with a single flag. I think that we should go ahead and ship these changes as Nuxt v4 for two reasons:
compatibilityVersion: 4 in production. This option was intended only for testing, but it has proven solid enough for production use. We want to make it official, and give these teams the protection of a stable release.
What's more, going forward we're going to do our best to decouple Nuxt releases from our key dependencies, like Vite or Nitro.
Nuxt 4 includes all the features you've been testing with
compatibilityVersion: 4:
app/ for cleaner organization and better IDE performance
useAsyncData and
useFetch with better caching and cleanup
<KeepAlive> now see the same names as Nuxt's auto-imports
... as well as many other improvements documented in the upgrade guide. There are also a handful of further changes we will shipping, including:
We're not delaying Nitro v3 adoption. We aim for Nuxt 5 to arrive with Nitro v3 at the same time we originally planned, even if that's only a few months after the release of Nuxt v4.
Despite the delays over the past year, we've seen phenomenal progress on Nitro. As a whole team, we're very excited to unveil what we have planned in Nitro v3 and h3 v2.
While Nuxt 4 won't initially include these upgrades, releasing Nuxt v4 and Nitro v3 in parallel will mean we can test both Nuxt and Nitro more thoroughly across the ecosystem by the time Nuxt 5 arrives.
We'll provide ongoing maintenance and support for Nuxt 3 after the first stable release of Nuxt 4 — and continue supporting both Nuxt 3 and Nuxt 4 after Nuxt 5 has been released. We've intentionally chosen a slightly shorter timetable of six months support for each of these releases because we believe that it will be a straightforward upgrade.
(My main aim for the Nuxt 4 upgrade is to ensure that it is as smooth as possible.)
Nevertheless, I'll be closely monitoring to see how successfully and quickly the ecosystem migrates. If there are issues I will absolutely extend that six month ongoing maintenance window. We don't want to leave anyone behind.
For a while, this will mean active backports of features and bugfixes across three versions. But I think it's worth it. And we have — after all — been doing this for the last year in preparation for Nuxt 4.
|Nuxt 3
|Continues receiving updates until the end of 2025
|Nuxt 4
|Supported until mid-2026 (estimated)
|Nuxt 5
|Long-term support following our usual pattern
Nuxt v4 is now in Release Candidate (RC) stage! We'd love early adopters to test it. Please do report issues to Nuxt or any modules that you may be using.
Here's what you can expect over the next few weeks:
3.x,
4.x and (soon)
5.x documentation.
main branch to
4.x to adopt edge releases of
h3 and
nitro and begin development of Nuxt 5.
I'm really excited with this timeline — and thank you for your patience and trust over the last year!