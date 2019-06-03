Nuxt 2: From Terminal to Browser

Nuxt is a Vue.js framework to create different kind of web applications with the same directory structure & conventions: Universal, Single Page, PWA or Static Generated.
ℹ️ These features are all available with v2.8.0 release.
console.log to debug when the app is server rendered requires to remember that logs will be displayed on the terminal when refreshing the page.
The purpose to these changes is to use the terminal for commands only.
Now you can focus right on your code and its visual result 🙂
Be lazy, be smart, be Nuxt.
Links:
Understanding how fetch works in Nuxt 2.12
Explore different features of the fetch hook and learn a brand new way to bring data into Nuxt applications.
Introducing Smart Prefetching
Starting from Nuxt v2.4.0, Nuxt will automagically prefetch the code-splitted pages linked with a nuxt-link when visible in the viewport by default.