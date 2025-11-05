We're excited to announce Nuxt Image v2! 🎉 This release focuses on TypeScript support, performance improvements, and better developer experience.

Nuxt Image v2 works with Nuxt 3.1+. If you're on Nuxt 3.0.x, you'll need to upgrade to at least 3.1 first.

The biggest change in v2 is full TypeScript support throughout the module ( #1802 ).

The $img helper and useImage() composable have full type inference ( #1844 ):

const img = useImage () // Full autocomplete for modifiers const url = img ( ' /image.jpg ' , { width : 300 , height : 200 , fit : ' cover ' // TypeScript knows the valid values! } )

Module options are now fully typed. For example, providers that require a baseURL will enforce it at the type level in your nuxt.config.ts :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { image : { provider : ' bunny ' , bunny : { baseURL : ' ... ' // TypeScript error if missing! } } } )

Finally, if you are using custom image providers, you should use the new defineProvider for type-safe configuration:

// Before (v1) export const getImage = ( src , { modifiers , baseURL }) => { // ... return { url } } // After (v2) import { defineProvider } from ' @nuxt/image/runtime ' export default defineProvider ( { getImage ( src , { modifiers , baseURL }) { // Fully typed modifiers // ... return { url } } } )

We've upgraded to IPX v3 ( #1799 ) for better performance and better sharp binary handling. The upgrade includes automatic detection of the correct sharp binaries for your deployment architecture.

You can now use image helpers directly in Nitro server endpoints ( #1473 ).

server/api/og-image.ts export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { const img = useImage () return { url : img ( ' /hero.jpg ' , { width : 1200 , height : 630 , fit : ' cover ' } ) } } )

<NuxtImg> now exposes the underlying <img> element via template refs:

< script setup > const img = useTemplateRef ( ' img ' ) onMounted ( () => { // Direct access to the native img element console . log ( img . value . imgEl ) } ) </ script > < template > < NuxtImg ref = " img " src = " /image.jpg " /> </ template >

Both <NuxtImg> and <NuxtPicture> now have properly typed default slots.

< template > < NuxtImg src = " /image.jpg " custom > < template # default = " { imgAttrs , isLoaded , src } " > < img v-bind = " imgAttrs " :src = " src " > < span v-if = " !isLoaded " > Loading... </ span > </ template > </ NuxtImg > </ template >

The slot provides:

imgAttrs - All computed image attributes (sizes, srcset, etc.)

- All computed image attributes (sizes, srcset, etc.) isLoaded - Whether the placeholder has loaded

- Whether the placeholder has loaded src - The computed image source URL

You can now configure the Shopify provider ( #1890 ):

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { image : { provider : ' shopify ' , shopify : { baseURL : ' https://your-store.myshopify.com ' } } } )

This provider lets you inject GitHub avatars and user content ( #1990 ):

<!-- Width and height --> < NuxtImg provider = " github " src = " nuxt " height = " 50 " width = " 50 " /> <!-- Width only --> < NuxtImg provider = " github " src = " unjs " width = " 512 " /> <!-- Default size --> < NuxtImg provider = " github " src = " npm " />

We've made several optimizations to reduce bundle size and improve runtime performance:

Better URL encoding ( #1813 ) - Switched to URLSearchParams for more reliable parameter handling

( #1813 ) - Switched to for more reliable parameter handling Reduced runtime utilities ( #1816 ) - Removed unused code and simplified implementations

( #1816 ) - Removed unused code and simplified implementations Streamlined screen sizes ( #1931 ) - Aligned default breakpoints with Tailwind CSS

Nuxt Image now properly supports custom image directories within Nuxt layers ( #1880 ), making it easier to organize images in modular projects.

The biggest breaking change is how providers are defined. All providers now use a default export with the defineProvider wrapper:

- export const getImage = (src, { modifiers }) => { ... } + export default defineProvider({ + name: 'my-provider', + getImage(src, { modifiers }) { ... } + })

If you maintain a custom provider, you'll need to update it. But you get full TypeScript support in return!

The deprecated layer0 and edgio providers have been removed.

If you have custom providers using joinWith for parameter formatting, you'll need to update them to use the formatter function with createOperationsGenerator . See the migration guide for details.

Default screen sizes now match Tailwind CSS. We've removed xs (320px) and xxl (2560px). See the migration guide for how to add them back if needed.

We've removed several unused runtime utilities. If you were importing internal utilities directly, check if they still exist.

Check out our comprehensive migration guide for step-by-step upgrade instructions.

The quick version:

Terminal npm install @nuxt/image@latest

Most apps can upgrade with no code changes. If you have custom providers, you'll need to update them to use defineProvider - see the migration guide for examples.

This release includes several fixes:

Preload links : Fixed preload for multiple densities with single size ( #1851 )

: Fixed preload for multiple densities with single size ( #1851 ) Crossorigin attributes : Correct crossorigin on preload links ( #1836 )

: Correct crossorigin on preload links ( #1836 ) Provider-specific formats : AWS Amplify and Vercel providers now have proper format allow lists ( #1996 )

: AWS Amplify and Vercel providers now have proper format allow lists ( #1996 ) Hygraph : Prevented broken image URLs ( #1999 )

: Prevented broken image URLs ( #1999 ) Preset sizes : Fixed preset size application when component sizes prop is undefined ( #1919 )

: Fixed preset size application when component sizes prop is undefined ( #1919 ) Cloudflare : Don't add baseURL if there are no operations ( #1790 )

: Don't add baseURL if there are no operations ( #1790 ) IPX: Always use IPX provider if external baseURL is provided ( #1800 )

Thank you to all the contributors who made this release possible! This includes contributions from dozens of community members who helped with features, bug fixes, documentation improvements, and feedback.

Read the full release notes of Nuxt Image v2.0.0 . Read the full release notes of Nuxt Image

Happy optimizing! 🖼️✨