A New Website

Nuxt.com is the main entry point when you want to learn Nuxt. With more than 300k visitors every month, it was time to give it a new look and feel.

We are back to the original colors of Nuxt, with a navy background ( #020420 ) and its signature shiny green ( #00DC82 ).

Discover the Nuxt Design Kit as well as our Logo History. Discover theas well as our

We wanted to achieve a consistent design across all our official documentations:

We really love this new design and hope you do too. This is only the first step toward many improvements coming to the website.

From now on, you can easily jump between the five main documentation categories:

On the right side, you can see the table of contents as well as community shortcuts: Edit this page, Chat on Discord, etc.

When looking at Nuxt built-in components, composables, utils, commands and kit utilities, you can now jump to the source code by clicking on the Source button.

Checkout an example on <NuxtLink> documentation page. Checkout an example ondocumentation page.

You may notice a new modal when hitting K . We leverage the Nuxt UI <CommandPalette> components combined with Nuxt Content data (search & navigation) to provide a better search experience.

With the command palette, you can:

Jump to a page

Search in the documentation

Search a module

Switch the color mode

We plan to add more commands soon.

The new website is powered by Nuxt UI , our UI library tailored made for Nuxt and built on top of Tailwind CSS & Headless UI .

The website also uses Nuxt UI Pro , a set of premium components built on top of Nuxt UI to create beautiful & responsive Nuxt applications in minutes.

It includes components such as <UHeader> , <UFooter> , <ULandingHero> , <ULandingCard> and more.

We plan to launch the full documentation of Nuxt UI Pro at the end of October. If you cannot wait and want early access, you can already We plan to launch the full documentation of Nuxt UI Pro at the end of October. If you cannot wait and want early access, you can already purchase a license now and get access to our private repository on GitHub.

This migration was a great opportunity to improve Nuxt UI & UI Pro and fix some bugs, as well as a difference of +9,004 / -23,113 lines of code changed.

Read more about Nuxt UI. Read more about

We are big fans of having a custom image when we share a link on social media. That's why we have added OG images on all our documentation pages.

Example of the Installation page:

Discover the Nuxt OG Image module. Discover themodule.

We are proud to announce that the website is now open source and available on GitHub.

Check out nuxt/nuxt.com on GitHub. Check outon GitHub.

This new website is the beginning of upcoming changes we are planing, some of them are:

Team & Contributors pages

Integrations page to showcase all the possibilities with Nuxt: Hosting, CMS, Database, etc.

Templates page (currently nuxt.new ) to list official and community starters

And more...

We are looking forward to your feedback on Twitter , Discord or GitHub.

Thank you for reading this blog post, and happy Nuxting 🤟