Back in April, we shipped AI-powered chat on nuxt.com in beta. It was full-featured. It knew the docs, searched issues, and even had custom components for modules and templates.
It was a great showcase of how to build chat UI on Nuxt.
But chat-based interfaces are everywhere, and we wanted Nuxt to feel different. We wanted to find an identity for the Nuxt agent, matching the Nuxt brand. And we wanted it to become much more part of your experience on nuxt.com.
So, today, we're announcing Nuxi, your Nuxt companion.
Why Nuxi?
Our aim with Nuxi is to improve your developer experience and communicate something of the friendliness and care that characterizes the Nuxt community.
We want it to feel just like Nuxt.
That's why we picked the name Nuxi. For a while, it was the command you ran to start a Nuxt dev server (
nuxi dev). Now, we use
nuxt dev, but Nuxi has always held a place in our hearts, and we feel it's right to bring it back.
What we're aiming for
Playful. We want Nuxi to feel fun. It should react to where you are, what you do, and it has a few things built in that we'd rather you find on your own. Start with typing
hi.
Context-aware. When you chat to Nuxi, it will know the page you're on. We don't want you to have to explain yourself unnecessarily. Ask "how do I use this in my app?" while reading a doc and it should already knows what this refers to.
Grounded. There are a lot of sources for Nuxt documentation. Nuxi uses the Nuxt MCP server under the hood to find answers from whatever is most relevant, whether that's official Nuxt docs, the modules catalog, templates or changelogs. If it's helping you resolve an error, Nuxi will even search issues across
nuxt,
nuxt-modules, and
nuxt-content before forming an opinion.
Built to grow. Nuxi isn't a one-shot Q&A widget. We've built in lots of rich components. It renders modules, templates, hosting providers, and blog posts as cards you can click, spins up a StackBlitz playground straight from the conversation, and opens a feedback form if something feels off. If you have any ideas for improving it, adding new functionality is just a PR away.
What's new today
This is the biggest batch of changes since the April beta. Our focus is making nuxt.com less generic and more personalized.
Pick up where you left off
You can now sign in to nuxt.com with GitHub. Once you do, your conversations are saved automatically. For example, you can open a chat from your phone and finish it on your laptop.
Branch your chats
Conversations aren't always linear. If you need to explore a tangent, try a different approach, or compare two approaches, you can fork the chat. From any of Nuxi's answers, hit Branch in new chat; everything up to that point is copied into a fresh thread, leaving the original untouched.
Share a great answer
Conversations are private by default. But if you want, you can mark your chat public and share it with a link. Anyone can read it, but nobody else can post in it, and you can switch it back to private whenever you want.
Your thoughts
Nuxt is a community, and we want everything we build to be useful for all of us. Please feel free to share your feedback on Nuxi, or any of the new features we're rolling out.
Over the next few months, we have more exciting plans for nuxt.com, and we'd love your thoughts as we build.
Watch this space. 👀
FAQ
Yes. Every conversation is private by default and only visible to you. You can flip an individual chat to public from the visibility menu in the chat header, and switch it back whenever you want.
No. Nuxi works without an account. You'll just lose the cross-device history, and your rate limit is counted per IP instead of per account.
Twenty per day for now, counted per account when you're signed in and per IP otherwise. We're tuning these limits as usage settles.
Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.6 through the Vercel AI Gateway, with the Nuxt MCP server as its grounding for docs, modules, templates, deployment guides, and GitHub issues.
Yes. Open /dashboard/chat, hover any chat in the sidebar, and use the menu to delete it. It's removed from our database.
Your GitHub username and avatar, plus your conversations on nuxt.com. Nothing about your repos, your code, or your other Nuxt projects.