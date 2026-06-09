Back in April, we shipped AI-powered chat on nuxt.com in beta. It was full-featured. It knew the docs, searched issues, and even had custom components for modules and templates.

It was a great showcase of how to build chat UI on Nuxt.

But chat-based interfaces are everywhere, and we wanted Nuxt to feel different. We wanted to find an identity for the Nuxt agent, matching the Nuxt brand. And we wanted it to become much more part of your experience on nuxt.com.

So, today, we're announcing Nuxi, your Nuxt companion.

Our aim with Nuxi is to improve your developer experience and communicate something of the friendliness and care that characterizes the Nuxt community.

We want it to feel just like Nuxt.

That's why we picked the name Nuxi. For a while, it was the command you ran to start a Nuxt dev server ( nuxi dev ). Now, we use nuxt dev , but Nuxi has always held a place in our hearts, and we feel it's right to bring it back.

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Playful. We want Nuxi to feel fun. It should react to where you are, what you do, and it has a few things built in that we'd rather you find on your own. Start with typing hi .

hi Say hi

Hover the Nuxi icon in the header and move your mouse around.

Context-aware. When you chat to Nuxi, it will know the page you're on. We don't want you to have to explain yourself unnecessarily. Ask "how do I use this in my app?" while reading a doc and it should already knows what this refers to.

How do I use this in my app? Try in Nuxi

Grounded. There are a lot of sources for Nuxt documentation. Nuxi uses the Nuxt MCP server under the hood to find answers from whatever is most relevant, whether that's official Nuxt docs, the modules catalog, templates or changelogs. If it's helping you resolve an error, Nuxi will even search issues across nuxt , nuxt-modules , and nuxt-content before forming an opinion.

How do I fetch data on the server in Nuxt 4? Try in Nuxi

Built to grow. Nuxi isn't a one-shot Q&A widget. We've built in lots of rich components. It renders modules, templates, hosting providers, and blog posts as cards you can click, spins up a StackBlitz playground straight from the conversation, and opens a feedback form if something feels off. If you have any ideas for improving it, adding new functionality is just a PR away.

Show me official starter templates Try in Nuxi

This is the biggest batch of changes since the April beta. Our focus is making nuxt.com less generic and more personalized.

You can now sign in to nuxt.com with GitHub. Once you do, your conversations are saved automatically. For example, you can open a chat from your phone and finish it on your laptop.

Sign in with GitHub at Sign in with GitHub at /login

Conversations aren't always linear. If you need to explore a tangent, try a different approach, or compare two approaches, you can fork the chat. From any of Nuxi's answers, hit Branch in new chat; everything up to that point is copied into a fresh thread, leaving the original untouched.

Conversations are private by default. But if you want, you can mark your chat public and share it with a link. Anyone can read it, but nobody else can post in it, and you can switch it back to private whenever you want.

Everything from the first release is still here: docs grounding, module and template cards, deployment provider cards, blog cards, GitHub issue search, playground links, page context, and the Report issue flow that opens a Linear ticket on our side. The Everything from the first release is still here: docs grounding, module and template cards, deployment provider cards, blog cards, GitHub issue search, playground links, page context, and theflow that opens a Linear ticket on our side. The previous post covers the full list.

Nuxt is a community, and we want everything we build to be useful for all of us. Please feel free to share your feedback on Nuxi, or any of the new features we're rolling out.

If something feels off when you're using Nuxi, hit Report issue inside the chat. It creates a ticket with the full conversation attached — and we'll read every one.

Over the next few months, we have more exciting plans for nuxt.com, and we'd love your thoughts as we build.

Watch this space. 👀