Going Full Static

2.14.0
target: 'static' in your
nuxt.config.js
nuxt generate
Bonus: you can run
nuxt start to run a local server serving your generated static application.
Note: in this video we are using
nuxt export which has been deprecated in favor of
nuxt generate.
Nuxt had the static generation feature with
nuxt generate since v0.3.2 (November 2016), since then we have improved it in multiple ways but never achieved full static generation. Today I am excited to announce that full static export is now possible with Nuxt 2.13.
nuxt generate is mostly pre-rendering, when you navigate client-side,
asyncData and
fetch are called, making a request to your API. A lot of users asked to support a "full static" mode, meaning to not call these 2 hooks on navigation, since the next page has been already pre-rendered.
Also, the developer experience is not optimal:
req or
res on SSR but not when running
nuxt generate
process.static is
true only when running
nuxt generate, making it slow to develop Nuxt modules or plugins for static generation
generate.routes, making it harder since you don't have access to nuxt modules there.
nuxt generate runs
nuxt build by default, making it slower to generate your website if only your content changed
Note that it was possible to have full static support with nuxt-payload-extractor module but it was more verbose to use and had limitations.
targetNew config option:
To improve the user experience as well as telling Nuxt that you want to export your application to static hosting, we are introducing a
target option in your
nuxt.config.js:
<script setup>
import { ref, computed } from '#imports'
const count = ref(1)
const double = computed(() => count.value * 2)
</script>
ssr: 'false' (which is the same as the deprecated
mode: 'spa') as this is used for client-side rendering only (Single Page Applications).
Running
nuxt dev with the static target will improve the developer experience:
req &
res from context
$route.query will always be equal to
{} on server-side rendering
process.static is
true
We are also exposing
process.target for modules author to add logic depending on the user target.
nuxt generateSmarter
Now with
v2.14.0, you can use
nuxt generate, it will smartly know if it has to build or not.
nuxt generate with
target: 'static' will pre-render all your pages to HTML and save a payload file in order to mock
asyncData and
fetch on client-side navigation, this means no more HTTP calls to your API on client-side navigation. By extracting the page payload to a js file, it also reduces the HTML size served as well as preloading it (from the in the header) for optimal performance.
We also improved the smart prefetching when doing full static, it will also fetch the payloads, making navigation instant 👀
On top of that, it also has a crawler inside, detecting every relative link and generating it:
If you want to exclude a bunch of routes, use the generate.exclude. You can keep using generate.routes to add extra routes that the crawler could not detect.
To disable the crawler, set
generate.crawler: false in your
nuxt.config.js
By separating
nuxt build and
nuxt export, we are opening a new range of improvements: pre-render your pages only if you content has changed, this means: no webpack build → faster re-deployments.
nuxt startSmarter
Once you statically generated your Nuxt app into
dist/, use
nuxt start to start a production HTTP server and serve your static app, supporting SPA Fallback.
This command is perfect to locally test your static application before pushing to your favorite static hosting provider.
We do support live preview out of the box to keep calling your API:
export default async function ({ query, enablePreview }) {
if (query.preview) {
enablePreview()
}
}
It will automatically refresh the page data (calling
nuxtServerInit,
asyncData and
fetch).
When the preview mode is activated,
asyncData and
fetch original methods will be called.
Depending of the
target, you can run these commands.
server
nuxt dev: Start the development server
nuxt build: Bundle your Nuxt application for production
nuxt start: Start the production server
static
nuxt dev: Start the development server (static aware)
nuxt generate: Bundle your Nuxt application for production if needed (static aware) and export your application to static HTML in
dist/ directory
nuxt start: Serve your production application from
dist/
Nuxt 2 Static Improvements
With Nuxt version 2.13, the full-static mode has been introduced. In addition, a new command nuxt export was added to pre-render your pages without triggering a webpack build with the goal to separate the rendering and build process. The only issue was that most Nuxt users weren't able to unleash the full potential of the separation... until now.
Understanding how fetch works in Nuxt 2.12
Explore different features of the fetch hook and learn a brand new way to bring data into Nuxt applications.